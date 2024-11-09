Rivaldo urges Vinicius to move past Ballon d’Or disappointment for Real Madrid revival

Brazilian legend Rivaldo has offered words of wisdom to Vinicius Júnior, advising the young Real Madrid forward to move on from his recent Ballon d'Or setback and refocus on his form for the club.

Speaking about Vinicius's journey, Rivaldo, who claimed the Ballon d'Or in 1999, noted that such awards, while prestigious, should not dominate a player's focus.

"He needs to let go of the Ballon d'Or story," said Rivaldo. "Vinicius has all the qualities to rise as one of the best, but right now, his focus should be on getting back to his best for Madrid." Rivaldo acknowledged that facing disappointments can challenge a player's confidence, but he expressed firm belief that Vinicius has the talent and drive to overcome these setbacks.

As a seasoned voice in football, Rivaldo's perspective carries weight, especially as he draws from his own experiences at Barcelona, where he became an icon. He urged Vinicius to avoid distractions and instead put his full energy into helping Madrid. "Vinicius has a long career ahead. He's young, and with patience and focus, he'll reach the top," Rivaldo commented, hinting at the maturity he hopes to see the forward embrace.

With Real Madrid now trailing behind Barcelona in La Liga, the onus falls on Vinicius, along with his teammates, to regain their momentum. The losses have highlighted the team's struggles, with critics questioning whether young talents like Vinicius, Endrick, and Rodrygo can step up under pressure. Rivaldo encouraged the Madrid faithful to stay patient with these players, reminding them that development at such a high level takes time.

In addition to his advice to Vinicius, Rivaldo gave his thoughts on the state of La Liga, commending Barcelona's strong start but noting it's too early to predict the final standings. For Rivaldo, the season is about building consistency and resilience, qualities he feels the younger players at both Madrid and Barcelona will need to cultivate to make a mark in La Liga and beyond.