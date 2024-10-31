Rituparna and Rupna shine as Bangladesh clinch SAFF title

History often takes unexpected turns, and this one had its own twist.

Despite her excellent gameplay, Rituparna Chakma often lamented her lack of goals.

The Bangladeshi midfielder had even expressed her frustration. But who would have guessed that her goal would lift Bangladesh to victory, securing the SAFF Women's Championship title for the second consecutive time? History often takes unexpected turns, and this one had its own twist.

On Wednesday, Bangladesh's women claimed the South Asian crown by defeating Nepal 2-1 at Kathmandu's Dasharath Stadium.

In this tale of triumph, Rituparna emerged as a heroine. With the match inching towards a 1-1 draw, she appeared as Bangladesh's saviour, launching a superbly curved shot from the left that landed in the net, sealing the championship.

Her remarkable performance throughout the tournament and her crucial goal in the final earned her the 'Most Valuable Player of the Tournament' award.

Like her winning goal, Rituparna earned the title of a valuable player. Although she only netted two goals in the tournament, her timing and impact were unmatched.

Bangladesh's Rupna Chakma clinched the Best Goalkeeper award. The 20-year-old had also won this award in the previous championship, where Bangladesh emerged victorious.

In this tournament, Bangladesh scored 13 goals and conceded only four, largely due to Rupna's outstanding performance. She remained a reliable figure throughout, and despite a few challenges in the final, she kept her team safe from several threatening attacks.

Though Rituparna didn't score frequently, she was unstoppable in every match, leading Bangladesh's attack as their main weapon.

After breaking her goal drought in the semi-final, she dazzled in the final, igniting the entire team. As the tournament's best player, she won both a trophy and a cash prize, with which she plans to buy some gifts for her mother.

Receiving the award for the tournament's best player, Rituparna was also named the player of the final. In broken English, the Bangladeshi midfielder expressed, "I feel very happy.

It's my first time winning this award, and it feels like a dream. We have won the SAFF Championship for the second time. My family has supported me a lot. I thank the people of Bangladesh for their support and prayers, which have helped us become SAFF champions for the second time."

