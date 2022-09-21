Ritu Porna Chakma hospitalised amid open-top bus parade

The special open-deck bus is on the way to the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) house carrying the SAFF champions but Ritu Porna Chakma, one of the members of the team, has been unfortunately hospitalised, confirmed goalkeeping coach Masud Ahmed Ujjal.

The team had to deal with the unbearable Dhaka heat and traffic jam on their way to the BFF house and the heat probably was the reason why the midfielder felt ill and had to be taken to a hospital.

Regarding the matter, The Business Standard tried to contact the BFF media manager, who is currently on the bus, but he didn't pick up the phone.

The bus is currently passing Moghbazar. There is a press conference scheduled after the team reaches the BFF house.