Rishad's six-hitting spree not enough as Sri Lanka win third T20I to take series

Sri Lankan slinger Nuwan Thushara blew Bangladesh away with a maiden five-wicket haul in the series-deciding third T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-1 on Saturday at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium (SICS) in Sylhet.

Kusal Mendis, who played superbly throughout the series, set the tone with his career-best T20I score.

Rishad Hossain was the lone ranger for the hosts as he blasted a 26-ball fifty. He hit seven sixes in his 30-ball-53, the most by a Bangladesh batter. He broke Jaker Ali's record which he set in the first T20I a few nights ago.

But it wasn't enough as Bangladesh were all-out for 146, falling short by 28 runs. It was a decent effort in the end after a spectacular early collapse.

Thushara (5-20) became the sixth Sri Lanka bowler to get a T20I hat-trick, taking the game completely away from Bangladesh in just his first over of the series of 86.

Known for his Lasith Malinga-like action and late swing, Thushara cleaned up Najmul Hossain Shanto and Towhid Hridoy in consecutive deliveries and trapped Mahmudullah lbw in the hat-trick ball.

The pacer castled Soumya Sarkar in the next over. At the end of the powerplay, his figures read 2-1-2-4.

Soon Bangladesh found themselves in a big hole at 32-6 in the ninth over.

Rishad Hossain and Mahedi Hasan hit a few boundaries in their partnership of 44 off 31 before Mahedi was cleaned up by Wanindu Hasaranga.

Rishad added another 41 off 21 withTaskin Ahmed for the eighth wicket. His 53 was the highest individual score by a Bangladesh tail-ender (8-11).

Taskin hit three fours and two sixes in his 21-ball-31 before getting out in the final over as the last batter thanks to great catch at the boundary by Dhananjaya de Silva.

Earlier, Mendis played the anchor's role to perfection as Sri Lanka racked up 174-7 in 20 overs.

Mendis scored 86 off 55 with the help of six fours and as many sixes. Bangladesh death bowlers pulled things back big time, giving away 39 runs in the last five overs to ensure Sri Lanka did not cross the 180-run mark.

De Silva was given a chance ahead of the out-of-form Avishka Fernando but he couldn't make it count as Shoriful Islam beat him multiple times with inswingers before Taskin got him out in the fourth over.

Bangladesh bowled quite well in the powerplay, keeping Sri Lanka at bay, and Rishad was the beneficiary of the pressure built by the new-ball bowlers when the leg-spinner made Kamidu Mendis hit the ball straight to Shoriful at long on. Sri Lanka were 52-2 in the eighth over at that point.

Sri Lanka captain Wanindu Hasaranga promoted himself up the order, just like the recently concluded Afghanistan T20Is. He hit a six and a four in his 13-ball-15 but most importantly, he added 59 off 5.1 overs with a rampant Mendis.

The partnership provided the much-needed impetus to Sri Lanka's innings.

Charith Asalanka failed to go big as Shoriful got his wicket in the 15th over. Sri Lanka were still in a good position at 133-4.

Mendis was the rock for Sri Lanka, occupying one end and finding boundaries regularly, mostly through the deep fine leg and deep square leg.

Taskin bounced out Mendis in the 17th over, denying him a maiden T20I hundred. The right-arm fast bowler bowled excellently, registering two for 25.

Angelo Mathews hit leg-spinner Rishad Hossain (2-35) for a six but he came back strongly to exact his revenge.

Dasun Shanaka (19 off nine) smashed some lusty blows towards the end and was dismissed in the last ball of the innings thanks to some brilliant ground fielding from Rishad and glovework from Litton Das.