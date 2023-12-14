Rishad, Soumya, Tanzid, Litton hit fifties as Bangladesh post 334 in New Zealand warm-up

Leg-spinning all-rounder Rishad Hossain smashed an entertaining 87 off 54 as Bangladesh posted 334-10 in their 50-over warm-up match against a New Zealand XI at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval in Lincoln ahead of the three-match ODI series.

Rishad blasted 11 fours and four sixes in his quick-fire knock that took Bangladesh's total past the 300-run mark.

Tanzid Hasan (58 off 46) hit a rapid half-century at the top of the order. He added 101 for the second wicket with Soumya Sarkar (59 off 56) which was the innings' highest stand. Tanzid's opening partner Anamul Haque scored 33 off 26 balls.

Litton Das, back in action, batted at number four and scored 55 off 63 balls.

On the other hand, the likes of Towhid Hridoy and Afif Hossain failed with the bat.