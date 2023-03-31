Rishad makes debut as Tigers bat first in final T20I

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has won the toss and elected to bat first in the third and final T20I against Ireland at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium.

Legspinner Rishad Hossain makes his international debut replacing Mehidy Hasan Miraz. Another expected change in the playing XI is Shoriful Islam coming in the place of Mustafizur Rahman.

One change for Ireland: Graham Hume is out, and Matt Humphreys is in.

The Tigers are eyeing their first-ever back-to-back series sweep. This will also be Chandika Hathurasingha's 50th win as Bangladesh's coach if the team manages to secure a victory today.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): 1 Litton Das (wk), 2 Rony Talukdar, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Shakib Al Hasan (capt), 5 Towhid Hridoy, 6 Shamim Hossain, 7 Rishad Hossain, 8 Nasum Ahmed, 9 Taskin Ahmed, 10 Hasan Mahmud, 11 Shoriful Islam

Ireland (Playing XI): 1 Paul Stirling (capt), 2 Ross Adair, 3 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Curtis Campher, 6 George Dockrell, 7 Gareth Delany, 8 Mark Adair, 9 Fionn Hand, 10 Matthew Humphreys, 11 Ben White