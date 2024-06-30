Rishad in ICC's T20 World Cup fantasy best XI

Bangladesh leg-spinner Rishad Hossain was included in the ICC's best fantasy XI for the T20 World Cup 2024.

Rishad, who picked up 14 wickets in the tournament at an economy rate of 7.76, secured 478 fantasy points.

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan was the most valuable player with 578 points.

Hardik Pandya (548 points) and Fazalhaq Farooqi (546 points) were not far behind.

ICC's fantasy team of the tournament: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Travis Head, David Warner, Tristan Stubbs, Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis, Rashid Khan (capt), Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Rishad Hossain.