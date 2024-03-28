Rishad bags maiden List A fifer but Shinepukur lose to Brothers in DPL

Rishad Hossain claimed his maiden five-wicket haul in List A cricket on Wednesday but his career-best bowling performance was not enough to prevent Shinepukur Cricket Club's 26-run defeat against Brothers Union Ltd in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) at the BKSP-3 in Savar.

Leg-spinner Rishad, who had a memorable white-ball series against Sri Lanka recently, was the pick of the bowlers for Shinepukur as he returned five for 49 in 10 overs to restrict Brothers to 222-9.

This is Rishad's third DPL game since the completion of the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka ODI series. Rishad was given an opportunity in the third ODI in that series where he bagged a crucial wicket and smashed a belligerent 48* off 18 deliveries.

For Brothers, Abdul Mazid top-scored with 95. Mahmudul Hasan scored 36 while Rahatul Ferdous played a cameo of 32* off 21.

In reply, Shinepukur got off to a rollicking start with national-team opener Tanzid Hasan smashed three sixes and as many fours to race to 41 off 24. SM Meherob made a patient 36 but there was little help from the rest as they were bundled out for 196.

Rishad got an opportunity to bat at number four but could not get going at all, scoring nine off 31 balls. However, he has picked up nine wickets in his last three matches.