Rishabh Pant's magnificent century takes India to 338/7 in Edgbaston

Rishabh Pant hit his fifth Test century off just 89 deliveries to lead India's turnaround in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham. Pant broke MS Dhoni's record for the fastest century by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter.

India reached 338/7 at stumps on Day 1. Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer fell in quick succession in the second session, leaving India reeling at 98 for five.

Pant then teamed up with Ravindra Jadeja as the two left-handed players helped India recover from blows and cross the 300-run mark.

The two put on a double century stand, helping India gain firm control at Edgbaston. Earlier, India were 53/2 at lunch, which was taken early due to an expected drizzle.

Shubman Gill fell early to James Anderson after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field. The veteran seamer struck again to remove Cheteshwar Pujara, who nicked it to Zak Crawley in the slips.

Kohli joined Vihari before rain halted the opening session. Led by Jasprit Bumrah, India went with Pujara at the top alongside young Gill, while Shardul Thakur made it to the eleven in place of off-spinner Ashwin. Anderson replaced Jamie Overton in the England team.