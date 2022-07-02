Rishabh Pant's magnificent century takes India to 338/7 in Edgbaston

Sports

Hindustan Times
02 July, 2022, 12:40 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 12:41 am

Related News

Rishabh Pant's magnificent century takes India to 338/7 in Edgbaston

Rishabh Pant hit his fifth Test century off just 89 deliveries to lead India's turnaround in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham. Pant broke MS Dhoni's record for the fastest century by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. 

Hindustan Times
02 July, 2022, 12:40 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2022, 12:41 am
Rishabh Pant&#039;s magnificent century takes India to 338/7 in Edgbaston

Rishabh Pant hit his fifth Test century off just 89 deliveries to lead India's turnaround in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham. Pant broke MS Dhoni's record for the fastest century by an Indian wicketkeeper-batter. 

India reached 338/7 at stumps on Day 1. Virat Kohli, Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer fell in quick succession in the second session, leaving India reeling at 98 for five.

Pant then teamed up with Ravindra Jadeja as the two left-handed players helped India recover from blows and cross the 300-run mark. 

The two put on a double century stand, helping India gain firm control at Edgbaston. Earlier, India were 53/2 at lunch, which was taken early due to an expected drizzle. 

Shubman Gill fell early to James Anderson after England captain Ben Stokes won the toss and elected to field. The veteran seamer struck again to remove Cheteshwar Pujara, who nicked it to Zak Crawley in the slips. 

Kohli joined Vihari before rain halted the opening session. Led by Jasprit Bumrah, India went with Pujara at the top alongside young Gill, while Shardul Thakur made it to the eleven in place of off-spinner Ashwin. Anderson replaced Jamie Overton in the England team.

Cricket

India Cricket Team / England Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Sapiens – A Graphic History 

12h | Book Review
Black-naped Monarch male Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Black-naped Monarch: A sovereign who never abandoned the Indian subcontinent

14h | Panorama
The 136-year-old company on its last legs

The 136-year-old company on its last legs

15h | Features
Agricultural worker walks between rows of vegetables at a farm in Eikenhof, south of Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Reuters

With vast arable lands, why is Africa dependent on imported grain?

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

Dhaka University celebrating 102nd founding anniversary today

12h | Videos
Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

Ctg Int'l Trade Fair returns after a 2-year hiatus without Covid restrictions

13h | Videos
Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

Bangladeshis among top 6 nationalities seeking asylum in Europe

14h | Videos
RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

RUET organises Robotronics 2.0

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Tech startup ShopUp bags $65m in Series B4 funding

5
World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years
Economy

World Bank to give Bangladesh $18b IDA loans in next five years

6
Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation
Stocks

Investor Hiru fined Tk2cr for market manipulation