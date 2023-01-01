Rishabh Pant recovering, likely to miss Australia Tests

Sports

AFP
01 January, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 03:41 pm

Related News

Rishabh Pant recovering, likely to miss Australia Tests

The star wicketkeeper-batsman suffered several injuries when his Mercedes SUV crashed into the median before dawn on Friday as he was travelling alone from New Delhi to his hometown Roorkee, a few hours north of the Indian capital.

AFP
01 January, 2023, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 01 January, 2023, 03:41 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant is in "high spirits" and recovering from surgery after his horror car crash but will likely miss the upcoming Test series against Australia, media reports said Sunday.

The star wicketkeeper-batsman suffered several injuries when his Mercedes SUV crashed into the median before dawn on Friday as he was travelling alone from New Delhi to his hometown Roorkee, a few hours north of the Indian capital.

His car immediately caught fire and the 25-year-old was rescued by a bus driver and conductor on the highway.

Pant "is in high spirits and responding well to treatment... He underwent a plastic surgery on his left eyebrow where he suffered a cut in the accident," Shyam Sharma of the Delhi and District Cricket Association told The Times of India.

The cricketer also suffered a ligament injury in his right knee, hurt his wrist, ankle, and has abrasion injuries on his back, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

Sharma said the BCCI was monitoring Pant's treatment and was in "constant touch" with his medical team.

"As far as the ligament injury in his right knee is concerned, he will take some time to recover. He will be provided the best possible treatment," he added.

A BCCI staffer quoted by the Press Trust of India news agency said Pant faced a prolonged absence from competitive cricket and would likely miss the four-Test Australia series at home starting February 9. 

A maverick batsman, Pant is the mainstay of the Test squad and has played a key role in some of India's most memorable wins in the last three years. 

But his white-ball form has been inconsistent lately and Pant was left out of the squad for the T20 and ODI tour by Sri Lanka starting next week.

The wicketkeeper's omission came days after his match-winning innings of 93 in the second Test against Bangladesh, helping India secure a 2-0 series whitewash. 

Fans and members of India's cricket fraternity have expressed shock at the news and wished Pant a speedy recovery.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday he was distressed by the accident and had prayed for Pant's good health.

Bus driver Sushil Kumar and his conductor, who helped Pant out of his car, have been hailed as heroes for their response to the near-fatal crash.

Cricket

Rishabh Pant / India Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

2023: A challenging year ahead for an entrepreneur

10h | Panorama
With the help of his two brothers, Mahbubur Rahman opened the Tica Bangldesh office in Mohakhali in 2014. Photo: TBS

A fishing store that sells you a hobby

9h | Panorama
Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

Best nonfiction of 2022: Great books that will make you think

9h | Panorama
Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

Blue-bearded Bee-eater: Hunting bees with 'stings big as drawing pins!'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

“ Top Model Bangladesh” competition coming

Now | TBS Entertainment
How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

How is going to be the ninth season of BPL?

37m | TBS SPORTS
Eyeing $5b by 2025, local IT companies expand global footprint

Eyeing $5b by 2025, local IT companies expand global footprint

1h | TBS Insight
Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

Why controversy about the total goal of Pele?

21h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Fit Bangladesh
Sports

Bodybuilder Jahid Hasan Shuvo kicks away his 2nd place prize, a blender

2
Photo: PID
Transport

Bangladesh launches its first metro rail service

3
Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund
Economy

Bangladesh Bank to downsize EDF fund

4
'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations
Sports

'It's not easily forgotten': Gavaskar on Kohli's outburst at Bangladesh players' celebrations

5
Photo: Collected from Prothom Alo
Bangladesh

Japanese woman stopped at airport while leaving country with daughters

6
Infographic: TBS
Bangladesh

Plastic road offers a greener way to travel in Bangladesh