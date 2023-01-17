Rishabh Pant issues first-ever statement since horrific car crash, pens emotional ‘road to recovery’ message

Expected to be out of action for most of the ongoing 2023 season, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has penned an emotional note in which the ace cricketer confirmed that he is on the road to recovery.

One of the most exciting cricketers in India, wicketkeeper-batter Pant survived a horrific car crash in December last year.

In the aftermath of the tragic car accident, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made all the necessary arrangements to shift Pant to Mumbai. The Indian wicketkeeper underwent knee ligament surgery last week. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Pant expressed gratitude as the star cricketer thanked BCCI secretary Jay Shah and the Indian government authorities for their continuous support amid these testing times.

I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success. The road to recovery has begun and I am ready for the challenges ahead.

Thank you to the @BCCI , @JayShah & government authorities for their incredible support. — Rishabh Pant (@RishabhPant17) January 16, 2023

"From the bottom of my heart, I also would like to thank all my fans, teammates, doctors and the physios for your kind words and encouragement. Looking forward to see you all on the field. #grateful #blessed," Pant added.

Pant, who leads Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL), was brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance after the tragic car accident on 30th December. Pant was earlier receiving treatment for his injuries at Max Hospital in Dehradun. Pant's recent surgery took place at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai.

The 25-year-old suffered multiple injuries after his car hit the divider and caught fire near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. Pant was reportedly driving from Delhi to Roorkee to surprise his family members on December 30. Pant has played 33 Tests, 30 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and 66 T20Is for Team India. The Indian southpaw made his international debut against England at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in 2017.