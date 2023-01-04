Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai for ligament surgery

Reuters
04 January, 2023, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 04 January, 2023, 06:24 pm

Rishabh Pant airlifted to Mumbai for ligament surgery

The 25-year-old, underwent treatment in a hospital in Dehradun up until now, would be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

India player Rishabh Pant has been flown to Mumbai where he will undergo surgeries having suffered multiple injuries in a car crash last week, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Pant was heading to his home town Roorkee when the car he was driving hit a central divider, flipped over and caught fire in the northern state of Uttarakhand in the early hours on Friday.

The 25-year-old, underwent treatment in a hospital in Dehradun up until now, would be brought to Mumbai in an air ambulance, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Rishabh will undergo surgery and subsequent procedures for ligament tears and will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team throughout his recovery and rehabilitation," Shah said.

A flamboyant batsman-wicketkeeper, Pant was part of the India test squad that sealed a 2-0 series victory over Bangladesh last month.

"The board will make every effort to aid and expedite the recovery process of Rishabh and will provide him with all the support he needs during this period," added Shah.

