Ripon, Raja lead Bangladesh A to strong position

Sports

BSS
27 July, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 07:16 pm

Ripon, Raja lead Bangladesh A to strong position

Ripon claimed 4-71 while Raja returned figures of 3-33, helping the side to bowl Pakistan A out for 179 in its first innings.

BSS
27 July, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 07:16 pm
Ripon, Raja lead Bangladesh A to strong position

Fast bowlers Ripon Mondol and Rejaur Rahman Raja
shared seven wickets between them as Bangladesh A further bolstered its
position against Pakistan A on day two of the second four-day game at Darwin
in Australia.

Ripon claimed 4-71 while Raja returned figures of 3-33, helping the side to
bowl Pakistan A out for 179 in its first innings.

Bangladesh A, which put up 258 in its first innings, thereafter reached 84-3
at stumps, extending its lead to 163.

Captain Mahmudul Hasan Joy who opened the innings in place of Shadman Islam
was batting on 32 with Aich Mollah on 8. Both Joy and Mollah hit half-
centuries in Bangladesh A's first innings.

Raja rocked Pakistan A batting line up once they resumed the day on 39-2.

He struck in just second over, dismissing Omair Yousuf for 7 and then got the
better of Mohammad Ali for 8. In between Maruf Mridha got rid of Umar Amin
for 25 to leave Pakistan A at precarious 69-5.

Raja then came back with bang to remove Kamran Ghulam who shared 78-run with
Tayyab Tahir for the sixth wicket stand. Ghulam was the top-scorer for the
side with 48.

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad who took 2-32 further jolted Pakistan before
Mondol had Tahir leg-before for 30.

Ripon then took out Khurram Shahzad for 16 to bring an end to Pakistan
innings and gave second string Bangladesh a 79-run first innings lead.

Khurram Shahzad, however, gave Pakistan A a good start by claiming the wicket
of Parvez Emon who made just 7. Then, he gave night watchman Hasan Murad a
seven-ball duck before Faisal Akram removed Amite Hasan for 25.
Joy and Mollah saw off the day without further fuss.

Pakistan A won the first four-day game, beating Bangladesh A by 148 runs.
 

