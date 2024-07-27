Ripon, Raja lead Bangladesh A to strong position

Fast bowlers Ripon Mondol and Rejaur Rahman Raja

shared seven wickets between them as Bangladesh A further bolstered its

position against Pakistan A on day two of the second four-day game at Darwin

in Australia.

Ripon claimed 4-71 while Raja returned figures of 3-33, helping the side to

bowl Pakistan A out for 179 in its first innings.

Bangladesh A, which put up 258 in its first innings, thereafter reached 84-3

at stumps, extending its lead to 163.

Captain Mahmudul Hasan Joy who opened the innings in place of Shadman Islam

was batting on 32 with Aich Mollah on 8. Both Joy and Mollah hit half-

centuries in Bangladesh A's first innings.

Raja rocked Pakistan A batting line up once they resumed the day on 39-2.

He struck in just second over, dismissing Omair Yousuf for 7 and then got the

better of Mohammad Ali for 8. In between Maruf Mridha got rid of Umar Amin

for 25 to leave Pakistan A at precarious 69-5.

Raja then came back with bang to remove Kamran Ghulam who shared 78-run with

Tayyab Tahir for the sixth wicket stand. Ghulam was the top-scorer for the

side with 48.

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad who took 2-32 further jolted Pakistan before

Mondol had Tahir leg-before for 30.

Ripon then took out Khurram Shahzad for 16 to bring an end to Pakistan

innings and gave second string Bangladesh a 79-run first innings lead.

Khurram Shahzad, however, gave Pakistan A a good start by claiming the wicket

of Parvez Emon who made just 7. Then, he gave night watchman Hasan Murad a

seven-ball duck before Faisal Akram removed Amite Hasan for 25.

Joy and Mollah saw off the day without further fuss.

Pakistan A won the first four-day game, beating Bangladesh A by 148 runs.

