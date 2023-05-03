Rio Ferdinand inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame

TBS Report
03 May, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2023, 04:41 pm

Rio Ferdinand, a former player for Manchester United, has joined Arsene Wenger and Sir Alex Ferguson as the newest entrants into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

Ferdinand was chosen from a shortlist of 15 players by the Premier League Awards Panel and the public through a public poll. Three inductees are scheduled to be revealed on May 3rd, including the defender.

Tony Adams, Ashley Cole, Gary Neville, Sol Campbell, Jermain Defoe, Michael Owen, Michael Carrick, Les Ferdinand, John Terry, Petr Cech, Yaya Toure, Andy Cole, Robbie Fowler, and Nemanja Vidic are among the other candidates on the shortlist for induction.

The legendary centre-back is the eighth Manchester United great to become a member of the Hall of Fame. During his storied career, Ferdinand won the Premier League on six occasions, as well as one UEFA Champions League and two League Cups. On an individual level, the defender was also a part of the PFA Premier League Team of the Year six times.

After being inducted, Ferdinand stating that it's 'special' to be recognised among the Premier League greats: "As a defender, I'm not used to celebrating personal glory - we leave that to the midfielders and strikers! When you start your career, you never dream of how well things could turn out.

"I remember all those long journeys on trains and tubes; all the training, cleaning players' boots and taking care of the kit. I remember going back to my estate and seeing my friends who were all desperate to know what it was like.

"It's a great feeling to be recognised by my peers as well as the fans. To be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame alongside such a high calibre of players and to be able to say that I achieved my dream is special. The Premier League is the holy grail, and I just can't believe I made it."

