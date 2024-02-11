Rifat Beg first triple centurion in U-18 cricket

TBS Report
11 February, 2024, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 11 February, 2024, 05:47 pm

Representing the renowned Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishthan (BKSP), Rifat showcased his talent against Dhaka Metro U-18 at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi scoring a record-breaking 320 runs from 483 balls, including 29 boundaries and four sixes. His remarkable innings spanned approximately 650 minutes, equivalent to nearly 11 hours.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Left-handed batter Rifat Beg achieved a historic milestone in the ongoing season of the Sheikh Kamal U-18 National Cricket Tournament 2023-24 by scoring a triple century. This is the first instance of a triple hundred in this prestigious tournament.

Representing the renowned Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protishthan (BKSP), Rifat showcased his talent against Dhaka Metro U-18 at Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi scoring a record-breaking 320 runs from 483 balls, including 29 boundaries and four sixes. His remarkable innings spanned approximately 650 minutes, equivalent to nearly 11 hours.

In the first innings of the match, Dhaka Metro struggled, managing only 143 runs. BKSP's captain, Tafsir Arafat Tasib, claimed four wickets, while his teammate Farhan Shahriar secured three dismissals.

In response, BKSP dominated the game, posting a formidable total of 549 runs in their first innings, with Rifat contributing a record-breaking 320 runs. 

Fahim Muntasir, Rifat's opening partner, also made a notable contribution with 57 runs, ensuring BKSP's commanding position in the match.

