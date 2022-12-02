Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital after heart scare while commentating during 1st Australia vs West Indies Test

"Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a spokesperson for broadcaster Channel 7 said in a statement to Australian media.

Ricky Ponting rushed to hospital after heart scare while commentating during 1st Australia vs West Indies Test

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting was taken to hospital on Friday after suffering a heart problem while commentating during day three of Australia's first test against West Indies at Perth Stadium, reports in Australian media said.

According to the reports, Ponting left the Perth Stadium around lunchtime after feeling unwell.

The 47-year-old is part of the Seven Network's commentary team for Australia's two-test home series against West Indies.

"Ricky Ponting is unwell and will not be providing commentary for the remainder of today's coverage," a spokesperson for broadcaster Channel 7 said in a statement to Australian media.

It's not yet known whether Ponting will return for commentary duties on the fourth day of the Test.

 

Comments

