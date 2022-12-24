Richarlison's scissor kick voted the best goal of the Qatar World Cup

Sports

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 07:10 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 10:16 am

Related News

Richarlison's scissor kick voted the best goal of the Qatar World Cup

FIFA announced the effort was voted the best goal of Qatar 2022 by fans.

TBS Report
24 December, 2022, 07:10 am
Last modified: 24 December, 2022, 10:16 am
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Richarlison's stunning scissor kick against Serbia has been voted the best goal of the 2022 World Cup.

The Tottenham forward's strike came in the 73rd minute of the South American side's opening game of the tournament to wrap up a 2-0 win.

FIFA announced the effort was voted the best goal of Qatar 2022 by fans.

Following a brilliant outside foot cross from the left-hand side from team-mate Vinicius Jr, Richarlison, positioned in the centre of the goal, approximately 12 yards out, used his first touch to flick the ball up in the air.

Then, as the ball dropped, the former Everton man spun and executed a perfect volley while his body was airborne.

The resulting strike evaded Serbian defender Milos Veljkovic's attempts to block the ball and sailed beyond the outstretched right arm of his keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.

Richarlison had earlier opened the scoring for Brazil and added his third of the tournament with another impressive strike against South Korea in the second round 4-1 win.

Unfortunately, Brazil's World Cup journey came to an end in the quarter-finals following a penalty shootout defeat to Croatia.

Serbia were eliminated bottom of Group G after failing to win any of their three matches.

Football

Richarlison / Brazil Football Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

Green Magpies: 'Their greed is brief; their joy is long'

1h | Panorama
Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

Green hydrogen: The answer to the world's energy woes?

1h | Panorama
The modern happiness cult has pernicious side effects like ‘Happycracy or ‘Toxic Positivity’. Photo: Bloomberg

Don't worry about being happy

23h | Thoughts
Serow calf rescued at Alikadam in Bandarban in 2020. It died shortly afterwards. Photo: Collected

Between myth and reality: Finding serows, the 'mythic' goats of eastern Bangladesh 

1d | Earth

More Videos from TBS

It is time for income investing

It is time for income investing

55m | TBS Markets
Stars who will shudder Future Football

Stars who will shudder Future Football

18h | TBS SPORTS
Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

Body becomes antibiotics resistant due to Street food

16h | TBS Stories
Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

Forbes list of top 5 best recruiting companies

1d | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Photo: Reuters
FIFA World Cup 2022

Champions Argentina dominate individual awards in FIFA World Cup 2022

2
Illustration: TBS
NBR

Tk500 tax per dog: Dhaka South begins new half-baked tax rules

3
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

4
Photo: TBS
FIFA World Cup 2022

Qatar World Cup's best XI

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Messi wins! Argentina win! Mbappe hat-trick in vain

6
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Mandatory savings scheme with special benefits for remitters on cards