Richarlison to seek psychological help on return to England

Reuters
14 September, 2023, 07:30 am
Last modified: 14 September, 2023, 07:36 am

The 26-year-old Brazilian was photographed crying on the bench after being taken off 71 minutes into the 2026 World Cup qualifier in Belem.

Tottenham Hotspur's misfiring forward Richarlison said he will seek psychological help on his return to England after shedding tears when he was substituted during Brazil's 5-1 thrashing of Bolivia last Friday.

The 26-year-old Brazilian was photographed crying on the bench after being taken off 71 minutes into the 2026 World Cup qualifier in Belem.

The striker, who has scored only four goals in 40 games for his Premier League side, told Brazilian newspaper O Globo that he had been through a "turbulent time off the pitch" over the last five months but the storm had passed.

"Now things are right at home. People who only had an eye on my money have walked away from me," he explained. "Now things will start to flow and I'm sure I'll have a good run at Tottenham and make things happen again.

"I'm going to return to England and seek psychological help, from a psychologist, to work on my mind. That's it, to come back stronger."

Tottenham, under new manager Ange Postecoglou, are second in the Premier League.

The Australian last month backed Richarlison, who joined from Everton last year for a reported 60 million pounds ($74.95 million) including add-ons, to find the net regularly despite his struggles in front of goal.

