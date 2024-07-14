Rice is the anchor of England’s Euro 2024 ambitions

Declan Rice's contribution could prove the key for England as they look to overcome Spain in the European Championship final on Sunday and win the title for the first time.

The 25-year-old has been the team's anchor and workhorse, running more, playing every minute and proving a consistent force at the tournament in Germany as England have reached a second successive final despite some indifferent form at times.

The 74.9km he has covered in 10 hours of football is more than any other player at Euro 2024 and underlines his contribution, with England looking to Rice to drive the team forward from his role in the centre, setting the tempo and bringing a physicality to the game that might unsettle Spain.

His contribution in helping out defensively will be just as important, if not more so.

The official UEFA figures have Rice top of the defending stats at Euro 2024 too, with 41 ball recovered, 14 tackles, and six attempted clearances.

He is matched only by French fullback Jules Kounde, whose side were eliminated in the semi-final, and is better than the likes of teammate Marc Guehi, Germany's Antonio Rudiger and Manuel Akanji from Switzerland.

Rice always had a strong defensive reputation but in his first season at Arsenal looked much more polished in attack, and he has brought that improvement to England too.

He went to the Euros with good numbers - seven goals and eight assists in the Premier League last season, the fourth-highest combined total of any Arsenal player and more than twice as many as he previously managed when he was at West Ham United.

It has given him a confidence that has carried through to the national team, even though a major tournament at the end of a taxing club season is both a mental and physical drain.

"In the first couple of games I was feeling more tired than I am now," he admitted on the eve of the final.

"The adrenaline kicks in more as the games ramp up. You get that extra bit of energy, extra bit of fire.

"On Sunday, all of us will run through brick walls, do anything to win this game. Whether that's in 90 minutes, 120, we'll give it absolutely everything. That's all we can ask of each other."

There is also the added motivation of having lost in the Euro 2020 final. Rice was in the side beaten on penalties by Italy at Wembley in their first Euros final three years ago.

"Seeing Italy walk up to lift the trophy at your home stadium lives with you as a football player," he told reporters.

"We know that in the last final we probably just sat off and didn't attack as much as we should have. There are not many times you go back-to-back in finals but this group of players are so hungry.

"We know it's going to be tough and know you can't overlook Spain, who have been a top nation for so many years. But I've never seen a group so motivated, in training, and how we talk with each other around the place.

"Everyone is so driven to win this game," he added.