Reward of TK 4 lakh announced for the families of 8 Kalsindur footballers

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 06:45 pm

The Mymensingh district administration has announced a total reward of 4 lakh BDT for the families of eight women footballers of Kalsindur. Each family will get 50 thousand BDT each.

Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner told reporters this at noon today. 

The home of eight members of the women's football team that won the title is in the Kalsindur village of Dhobaura Upazila of ​​Mymensingh. 

Sanjida, Maria Manda, Sheuli Azim, Marzia Akhter, Shamsunnahar, Tahura, Sajeda, and Shamshunnahar Jr represented Bangladesh women's football from here this village.

Mymensingh Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Enamul Haque said, "On behalf of the district administration, the families of eight women footballers will be welcomed with flowers and sweets on Wednesday afternoon. Each family will be given a total of 50 thousand takas."

Meanwhile, Kalsindur village is flooded with joy at the news of the footballers coming home. Family members and locals are eagerly waiting to welcome Sanjida, Maria and co.

