Reus gets opportunity to finish Dortmund career with maiden Champions League trophy

Sports

Reuters
08 May, 2024, 05:00 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 05:04 am

Related News

Reus gets opportunity to finish Dortmund career with maiden Champions League trophy

Dortmund beat Paris St Germain 1-0 on Tuesday to complete a 2-0 aggregate win and reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2013, when they lost to Bayern Munich at Wembley at the start of Reus' Dortmund career.

Reuters
08 May, 2024, 05:00 am
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 05:04 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Marco Reus's Borussia Dortmund career is coming to an end and what better way to sign off at the Ruhr valley club than with a return to Wembley Stadium for another shot at Champions League glory 11 years after he lost there in the final.

Dortmund beat Paris St Germain 1-0 on Tuesday to complete a 2-0 aggregate win and reach the Champions League final for the first time since 2013, when they lost to Bayern Munich at Wembley at the start of Reus' Dortmund career.

The 34-year-old who joined Dortmund in 2012 having spent a decade there as a youth player, will leave at the end of the season having won two German Cups but he has yet to win the Bundesliga or the Champions League.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Indescribable. After more than 10 years, I am in the final with Borussia again," said Reus, who came on as a substitute on Tuesday.

"Ousmane (Dembele) and Achraf (Hakimi) brought a tremendous amount of pace and we suffered a lot."

"How we won the game, no one will ask tomorrow. Shots against the post won't matter tomorrow. What counts is that Borussia Dortmund is in the final again. Nobody expected this. It's just incredible."

Dortmund, who are in fifth place in the Bundesliga with two matches left to play after a rollercoaster season, earned the win with a Mats Hummels header but PSG hit the woodwork four times.

They will meet either 14-times champions Real Madrid or Bayern Munich, who clash at the Bernabeu on Wednesday after a 2-2 draw in the first leg, in the June 1 showdown at Wembley.

Top News / Football

Marco Reus / Borussia Dortmund / UEFA Champions League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

15h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

16h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

20h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

20h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

This is a route for the athletes of the future

This is a route for the athletes of the future

8h | Videos
Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

Why mosquito larvae-destroying insecticides are more effective?

10h | Videos
The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

The US has blocked a shipment of US arms aid to Israel

9h | Videos
How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

How AC market flourished in Bangladesh

11h | Videos