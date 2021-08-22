Returning hero Lukaku sets Chelsea on way to 2-0 win at Arsenal

Sports

Hindustan Times
22 August, 2021, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 11:54 pm

Related News

Returning hero Lukaku sets Chelsea on way to 2-0 win at Arsenal

Lukaku needed only 15 minutes to get off the mark for the Blues after his reported 97.5 million pounds ($132.8 million)transfer from Inter Milan, tapping in a cross played into his path by James.

Hindustan Times
22 August, 2021, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 22 August, 2021, 11:54 pm
Photo: Collected.
Photo: Collected.

A goal by Romelu Lukaku on his second Chelsea debut and a strike by defender Reece James earned the Blues a 2-0 win at London rivals Arsenal on Sunday, their second victory in as many games at the start of the Premier League season.

Lukaku needed only 15 minutes to get off the mark for the Blues after his reported 97.5 million pounds ($132.8 million)transfer from Inter Milan, tapping in a cross played into his path by James.

The wing-back scored Chelsea's second goal himself 20 minutes later, taking his time to fire past goalkeeper Bernd Leno after being found in acres of space by Mason Mount.

Lukaku, who never scored a league goal for the Blues in his first spell, showed why Chelsea were prepared to break their spending record to bring him back to the club seven years after he left London.

The Belgian provided the Blues with the kind of muscular presence in attack they have lacked since the departure of Diego Costa in 2017, both when running at Arsenal's defence and holding the ball up with his back to goal.

Only a reflex save by Leno denied him a second goal when the German palmed Lukaku's point-blank header onto the bar with 15 minutes to play.

Arsenal, lacking several key players through injury and illness, rarely threatened to disrupt Thomas Tuchel's well-drilled side, who kept another of their trademark clean sheets and could afford to start with star names such as N'Golo Kante, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech on the bench.

Football

Chelsea V Arsenal / romelu lukaku / English Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

TBS World: Afghan female athletes fear for their lives

4h | Videos
Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

Bangladesh's Shomi with SRK and Beyoncé

4h | Videos
Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

Truck Lagbe: Solving your transportation problem

4h | Videos
Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

Jean Kay: A forgotten hero of 1971

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni
Glitz

Shakib Khan lambasts artistes' association for suspending Pori Moni

2
Under the Taliban regime, chances are high that Kabul would become a terrorist sanctuary just like the old times. Photo: Reuters
Thoughts

Kabul falls. Should Dhaka worry?

3
Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 
Banking

Banks show high profit, but it’s not real 

4
Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking
Banking

Bank Asia to build largest network through post office banking

5
Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes
Economy

Dhaka wants fertiliser, Moscow wants mangoes

6
Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding
Economy

Evaly’s actual debt higher than BB’s finding