Resurgent Bangladesh favourites against Bhutan

With qualification for the knockout stages on the line, a resurgent Bangladesh will take on Bhutan in the final group stage match of the SAFF Football Championship 2023 on Wednesday.

Despite losing their first match against Lebanon 2-0, Jamal Bhuyan and his team came back strongly to record a 3-1 win against Maldives in their second match.

The style of football implemented by coach Oscar Bruzon has received plaudits from many corners of the Bangladeshi football fraternity and a similar display will be expected from them at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bangalore.

A win here for Bangladesh should all but guarantee their qualification to the next round but a draw or even a loss could take them through to the next round if Lebanon beat Maldives and Bangladesh have a better goal difference.

Bhutan last faced Bangladesh in the 2018 SAFF Championship and it was Bangladesh who won 2-0 so a similar result can be expected here as well.

The match starts at 8:00 pm Bangladesh standard time.