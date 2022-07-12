'Respect, love, cricket': David Warner calls Sri Lanka tour 'unforgettable' in emotional Instagram post

Sports

Hindustan Times
12 July, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 03:13 pm

Related News

'Respect, love, cricket': David Warner calls Sri Lanka tour 'unforgettable' in emotional Instagram post

Soon after the conclusion of the second Test, which was the final match of the tour, Australia batter David Warner left an emotional note describing his experience amidst the tensed circumstances.

Hindustan Times
12 July, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 12 July, 2022, 03:13 pm
&#039;Respect, love, cricket&#039;: David Warner calls Sri Lanka tour &#039;unforgettable&#039; in emotional Instagram post

The Australian cricket team visited Sri Lanka for a one month tour, while the island nation is hit by one of its worst economic crisis. Despite the circumstances, the sport didn't see any hindrance, in fact the visiting team were surprised by the reception offered to them by the local fans and other staffs, who assisted them during the course of the tour.

The tour saw both the sides engage in all the three formats, with Australia winning the T20Is, while the hosts secured the ODIs and the Tests ended in a 1-1 draw.

Soon after the conclusion of the second Test, which was the final match of the tour, Australia batter David Warner left an emotional note describing his experience amidst the tensed circumstances.

"Thank you Sri Lanka for hosting us here during what is an extremely difficult time. We are so grateful to be able to come here and play the game we love and know you all love supporting. You have opened your arms up to us and we will never forget this trip. What I love about your amazing country is no matter the circumstances you always have a smile on your face and are always so welcoming. Thank you and I can't wait to one day visit for a holiday with my family. #respect #love #cricket," Warner wrote in an Instagram post.

Meanwhile, Australia Test captain Pat Cummins also shared his experience of playing in such conditions. A video of the same was shared by cricket.com.au, where Cummins elaborated on how tough the conditions are for the people in Sri Lanka.

Cricket

David Warner / Sri Lanka Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Special Prawn Biryani

Special Prawn Biryani

19h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid Recipe: Chocolate Soufflé Cake with Vanilla Ice Cream

21h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Beef Rendang

22h | Magazine
Photo: Courtesy

Eid recipe: Turkish Tepsi Kebab

1d | Food

More Videos from TBS

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

What happens to Larry when Boris leaves

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

The legendary taste of Naria’s Sandesh

6h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Rawhide prices this Eid

8h | Videos
Museum of the future

Museum of the future

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

3
Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM
Bangladesh

Area-wise load shedding schedule will be announced: PM

4
Representational image.
World+Biz

6 major countries that went bankrupt in recent times

5
Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty
NBR

Rolls Royce seized in Dhaka for evading import duty

6
Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south
Industry

Padma Bridge opens up investment spree in south