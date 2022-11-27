'Resign from FIFA, disgrace to football': Iran coach furious with Jurgen Klinsmann over 'culture comments'

Sports

Reuters
27 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 02:29 pm

Related News

'Resign from FIFA, disgrace to football': Iran coach furious with Jurgen Klinsmann over 'culture comments'

"That's their culture and that's their way of doing it and that's why Carlos Queiroz, he fits really well in the Iranian national team," said Klinsmann, a former United States coach.

Reuters
27 November, 2022, 02:20 pm
Last modified: 27 November, 2022, 02:29 pm
&#039;Resign from FIFA, disgrace to football&#039;: Iran coach furious with Jurgen Klinsmann over &#039;culture comments&#039;

Iran's coach Carlos Queiroz lambasted German soccer icon Juergen Klinsmann for criticising his team's World Cup conduct, calling his remarks a "disgrace to football" and urging him to resign from his role with world governing body FIFA.

In comments as an analyst with broadcaster BBC, 1990 World Cup winner Klinsmann accused Iran of systematic gamesmanship during their stunning 2-0 stoppage time win over Wales on Friday and said Queiroz's record with other national teams made him the right match for Iran.

"That's their culture and that's their way of doing it and that's why Carlos Queiroz, he fits really well in the Iranian national team," said Klinsmann, a former United States coach.

"This is not by coincidence, this is all purposely. This is just part of their culture, that's how they play it and they work the referee ... constantly in their ears, they're constantly in your face on the field."

"This is their culture and they kind of make you lose your focus and make you lose your concentration and what's really important to you," he added.

Iran play the United States in a decisive Group B match on Tuesday and have a chance to reach the last 16 for the first time ever.

Queiroz, 69, who has been a coach with Real Madrid, Portugal and Manchester United and is in his second stint as Iran boss, said no one could hurt the integrity of his team.

"You question my character with a typical prejudiced judgment of superiority," he said in a message to Klinsmann on social media, in remarks shared on by the Iran team.

"No matter how much I can respect what you did inside the pitch, those remarks about Iran culture, Iran national team and my players are a disgrace to football."

Queiroz said Klinsmann as a member of a special FIFA Technical Study Group would still be welcome to visit the Iran camp, socialise with the team and learn about Persian culture and how much his players love and respect football.

"Despite your outrageous remarks on BBC trying to undermine our efforts, sacrifices and skills, we promise you that we will not produce any judgements regarding your culture, roots and background and that you will always be welcome to our family," Queiroz said.

"At the same time, we just want to follow with full attention what will be the decision of FIFA regarding your position... Obviously, we expect you to resign before you visit our camp."

FIFA World Cup 2022

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Qatar World Cup 2022 / Iran football / Carlos Queiroz / Juergen Klinsmann

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar

The beauty of slow fashion, the wizardry of Char women

4h | Mode
Photo: Courtesy

Le Reve launches their 2022 winter collection ‘Harmony’

3h | Mode
In addition to trade using land ports, there has been a beneficial shift in the cross-border transportation of goods through the railway interchange focal stations recently. Photo: TBS

What Covid-19 taught us about the potential of rail connectivity with India

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Done with deglobalization?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' movement gaining momentum in Qatar

19h | Videos
Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

Qatar makes history as first host to be eliminated from World Cup

20h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida- episode 2

20h | Videos
Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

Why Brazil in football is popular around the world

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court
Bangladesh

Red alert as two death row convicts escape Dhaka court