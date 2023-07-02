Reprieved Duckett gives England hope in 2nd Ashes Test

Sports

AFP
02 July, 2023, 12:55 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 12:57 am

Related News

Reprieved Duckett gives England hope in 2nd Ashes Test

England were 114-4 at stumps on the fourth day, still needing a further 257 runs to reach a target of 371.

AFP
02 July, 2023, 12:55 am
Last modified: 02 July, 2023, 12:57 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mitchell Starc sparked an England collapse at Lord's on Sunday before Ben Duckett was given a controversial reprieve as the hosts maintained their bid for a remarkable win in the second Ashes Test.

England were 114-4 at stumps on the fourth day, still needing a further 257 runs to reach a target of 371.

Left-handed opener Duckett, who made 98 in the first innings, was 50 not out and captain Ben Stokes unbeaten on 29, with England looking to level the five-match series at 1-1.

Starc, recalled following Australia's thrilling two-wicket win in last week's first Test at Edgbaston, reduced England to 13-2.

And they were in dire straits at 45-4 when Australia captain Pat Cummins struck twice in an over.

Duckett then appeared to fall for exactly 50 when he miscued Cameron Green to fine leg, where a sliding Starc held a fine catch only for the ball to touch the turf.

Third umpire Marais Erasmus, to Australia's visible despair, disallowed the dismissal because Starc had grounded the before he was in control of his body and so had not completed a fair catch.

At the close, England could still think of a win that would be almost as improbable as their one-wicket victory over Australia at Headingley in 2019, when Stokes hit a stunning unbeaten hundred.

Starc had Zak Crawley 'strangled' down the legside, wicketkeeper Alex Carey holding a fine diving catch.

But there was no denying the left-arm fast bowler's skill when he cleaned up Ollie Pope with a 90 mph inswinger that started outside off and smashed into middle stump.

And Starc would have had Duckett lbw for five but for a review that fell narrowly in the opener's favour.

But Cummins had Joe Root fending to David Warner at first slip for 18 as the England star became the latest batsman this match to fall to the short ball.

Three balls later Cummins, looking to become the first Australia captain in 22 years to win an Ashes series in England, bowled Harry Brook with a superb delivery that straightened off the seam to hit the top of off stump.

World Test champions Australia ripped through England's top-order despite being without Nathan Lyon.

The off-spinner, appearing in his 100th consecutive Test, was not on the field having surprisingly limped out to bat at No 11 despite suffering a severe calf injury while fielding on Thursday.

Yet for all the 35-year-old's bravery, Lyon was struggling to run. And with runners no longer allowed in Tests, Starc repeatedly refused singles to a deep-set field in order to protect Lyon.

The courageous Lyon's defiant four off 13 balls ended when he holed out off Stuart Broad, the veteran paceman taking 4-65 as Australia were dismissed for 279 in their second innings.

Lyon departed to a pat on the back from Stokes, who bowled 12 overs straight through, and a standing ovation from the crowd. His gutsy effort was also a testament to Australia's regard for England's run-chasing ability.

- National record -
In the past year, Stokes's men have achieved three of England's highest fourth-innings run chases, including a national record 378 against India at Edgbaston in 2022.

The most any side have made to win in the fourth innings of a Test at Lord's, however, is West Indies' 344-1 in 1984.

Australia resumed on Saturday morning on 130-2 but then lost three wickets for 10 runs in slumping to 197-5 as a trio of batsmen were bounced out.

Usman Khawaja, who made 141 and 65 at Edgbaston, started the slump when out for 77 after spooning a Broad bouncer straight to fine leg.

It was an out-of-character shot by the left-handed opener, who had repeatedly ducked the bouncer earlier in a 187-ball innings featuring 12 fours.

Steve Smith, fresh from a hundred in Australia's first-innings 416, then hooked a Josh Tongue bouncer straight to deep backward square.

Several England batsmen had been criticised for falling to a blatant short-ball ploy, but Australia had a sizeable lead before they succumbed to a barrage of bouncers.

Cricket

England Cricket Team / Australia Cricket Team / Ashes Test

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

Meet Miep: The woman who safeguarded Anne Frank's Diary

1d | Features
As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

3d | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

3d | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

4d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

No one knows Prigozhin’s whereabouts

4d | TBS World
Macroeconomy turning around

Macroeconomy turning around

15h | TBS Markets
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

4d | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

3d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

6
Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology-based “Team Crack Platoon” builds electric racing cars made of local and eco-friendly materials to take part in global formula events. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

The road to glory: Formula Student clocks top speed in Bangladesh