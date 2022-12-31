Renshaw thanks 'life coach' Khawaja for Test comeback

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 05:33 pm

Following the injury withdrawals of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green from the New year's Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Renshaw was recently called up for the match.

Usman Khawaja was commended by Australia left-handed batter Matt Renshaw for supporting him through difficult times and enabling him to return to Test cricket.

Following the injury withdrawals of Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green from the New year's Test against South Africa at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Renshaw was recently called up for the match.

Renshaw is one of the two players who will be selected to the Australian side for the third Test match, along with spin all-arounder Ashton Agar.

"He's someone I'm quite close to. I call him my life coach. He hasn't accepted the role, but unfortunately for him, it's not a role that you can accept – it's just given to you. He knows me quite well, he knows when I'm up or down, and knows when I need to be checked in line as well," Renshaw said.

After making his Test debut in 2016, Renshaw hasn't been a regular member of the team since. The southpaw has 636 runs at an average of 33.47 in 11 Test matches, including a century and three half-centuries.

"A lot of it is mental. A lot of work away from Queensland cricket, away from the Brisbane Heat, away from Australian cricket, just doing some of my own stuff, which has really helped me. I just sort of grounded myself. As a 20-year-old, I still wasn't sure who I was at that point," he stated.

