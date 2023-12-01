Relentless Taijul turns tide in Tigers’ favour in first Test against New Zealand

Bangladesh are on the brink of a historic win against New Zealand in the first Test after day four at Sylhet.

Led by the spin of Taijul Islam, who took four wickets, the Tigers are just three wickets away from what would be their first Test win against the Black Caps on home soil.

New Zealand finished the day on 113-7, 219 runs away from the target set by the home side.

Nurul doesn't grab his chance

Nurul Hasan got an opportunity to play for Bangladesh in this Test as Mushfiqur Rahim doesn't keep wickets here and because the regular Test keeper Litton Das is out for personal reasons.

This could have been the perfect opportunity for him to show his worth in the Test whites but he didn't really manage to make a mark with the bat.

In the first innings, he got to 29 before getting out in an innings where he tried to take on the bowlers, rode his luck and never looked set.

In the second innings, he tried to take the attack to the bowlers once again but managed to hit one back straight to the gleeful hands of the bowler Glenn Phillips to be dismissed for 10.

Touted as the best pure wicketkeeper in the country, he also had a mixed time with the gloves as he failed to detect a nick off of the bat of Daryl Mitchell in the first innings when he was on four.

He will most likely get another chance in the Mirpur Test, and that could be his last chance saloon.



Miraz a mixed bag

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has relentless energy and fitness and his a hard worker.

No one can deny that or take that away from him as he has been with the Tigers in all formats and regularly featuring for the team in a grueling schedule.

His form with the bat and ball has also been a mixed bag as a result of constantly playing.

In the first innings, Miraz made 20 before being dismissed by Kyle Jamieson, a bowler's bounce he was constantly struggling with.

And in the second innings, he batted much better and scored a crucial 50 not out where he built vital partnerships with the lower order and tail to take Bangladesh past 300.

But when it comes to taking reviews, the captain will perhaps think twice about giving Miraz the reigns as he once again wasted it, as he had done during the World Cup to the agony of fans.