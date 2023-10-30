Relentless Afghanistan bundle Sri Lanka for 241

Sri Lanka were sedate and cautious throughout their innings and Afghanistan were the opposite of that and this allowed the latter to get the batting side all out for 241 on a good batting surface.

Captain Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and chose to bowl first. Dimuth Karunaratne returned to the Sri Lankan lineup as the opener in place of Kusal Perera but he didn't last too long, falling to Fazalhaq Farooqi off the second ball of the sixth over.

Sri Lanka were then steadied somewhat by Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka before the latter fell four runs short of his half-century. The pair had put up 62 off 77 balls for the second wicket.

Mujeeb ur Rahman came back after the 25th over and went on to take the big wickets of Mendis and the in-form Sadeera Samarawickrama in consecutive overs to leave Sri Lanka rattled.

Rashid Khan then dismissed Dhananjaya de Silva, thus bringing in veteran Angelo Mathews. Sri Lanka got a boost in the last 10 overs with Maheesh Theekshana going for a few lusty blows. He eventually fell for a 31-ball 29 while Mathews dismissed for a 26-ball 23.