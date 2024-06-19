From relegation to Euro 2024 - Germany's Mittelstaedt enjoying his meteoric rise

Germany defender Maximilian Mittelstaedt has had a sensational 12 months since being relegated with Hertha Berlin in 2023, now finding himself with a starting spot in the national team at Euro 2024 and looking forward to Champions League football with VfB Stuttgart.

Few would have thought a year ago that the 27-year-old would have such a run when Hertha were relegated and he switched to Stuttgart.

"Yes, it would be a bit surreal and I would say the person was crazy to say that it would go like that," Mittelstaedt told a press conference on Tuesday ahead of Germany's Group A match against Hungary in Stuttgart on Wednesday.

"But I kept believing in me and knew I could play a good season. But you can never think you can have such an extreme upswing in one year. I always gave it my best."

The defender, who won his first cap as recently as late March, has carved out a starting spot as left back in record time and is again expected to be in the lineup at his home stadium on Wednesday.

"I am very thankful to VfB who gave me the chance to develop in my position in this season. That did me a lot of good in my progression. I am very happy to have played such a season."

Mittelstaedt's Stuttgart finished second in the Bundesliga to book their Champions League spot for next season.