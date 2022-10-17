Rejuvenated Zimbabwe clash against mercurial Ireland

Zimbabwe and Ireland search for consistency in the format in their T20 World Cup Group B opener at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

Ireland have shown that they can hold their own in the Cricket World Cups over the years but are yet to find their feet in T20s. They have one eye on the future and have a Kevin O'Brien-sized hole to plug. Ireland, though, continue to remain as a side that blow hot and cold.

During the run-up to the T20 World Cup, they managed to record an impressive series win against Afghanistan but recently fell short against Namibia in a warm-up game. The Namibians are no pushovers themselves, having pulled off a spectacular win against Sri Lanka on day one of this edition.

Zimbabwe, on the other hand, have several players on the waiting list due to illness and injuries but one expects a full-strength line-up for their tournament opener. Seasoned pros such as Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza and skipper Craig Ervine are match-winners on their day but top-order remains a concern. It will be interesting to see the approach coach David Houghton will adopt with the powerplay overs playing such a key role in this format.

Meanwhile, Ireland's concerns lie elsewhere. If skipper Paul Stirling manages to get into his groove, the boundaries will flow at the Blundstone Arena and he comes into the World Cup having had a fine 2022. The year, however, has not been that kind on the Zimbabweans, them having slumped to crushing defeats against neighbours Namibia and Afghanistan.

Much will depend on all-rounder Sikandar Raza, who, regardless of his team's form has been a jewel in the crown for Zimbabwe. The seasoned Sean Williams is equally dangerous when things click for him in the middle.

With runs expected to flow, the bowling attacks of both sides hold the key. Ireland have form and variety in their ranks to win this contest. With Zimbabwe sweating on the fitness of multiple players, it is imperative that Stirling rotates his bowlers well and set the tone with the bat.

Wesley Madhevere also remains a doubt having suffered a knock during a warm-up game. Despite their topsy-turvy season and fitness concerns, Zimbabwe can draw strength from their performances in multiple ICC events from the past. Having missed the previous edition, they will be itching to make an impression on the big stage.

Predicted Playing XIs

Ireland: Paul Stirling (c), Stephen Doheny, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Barry McCarthy, Josh Little

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva (wk), Craig Ervine (c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Milton Shumba, Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Blessing Muzarabani, Tendai Chatara, Richard Ngarava

Key Players

Ryan Burl

Leg-spinner Ryan Burl is a tricky customer and is a canny operator in this format. There will be little surprise if he is introduced into the attack during the powerplay. Burl, of course, was instrumental in his side's historic win against Australia last month where he bagged a five-wicket haul.

Curtis Campher

The South Africa-born all-rounder Curtis Campher has already become a key part of the Irish setup in his young career and can influence a game with the bat or ball. He has already taken to the format like a duck to water and Stirling will be banking on Campher to give his side early breakthroughs.