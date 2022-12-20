Rehan Ahmed on debut fifer: 'It was probably the best day of my life'

Ahmed dismissed Pakistan captain Babar Azam and key player Mohammad Rizwan among others as his spin bowling proved to be the game-changer for England on day three. 

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Teenage sensation Rehan Ahmed said taking five wickets on his test debut was a "dream come true" after his heroics helped England complete a record clean sweep. 

The 18-year-old became the youngest debutant in men's test history to take five wickets in a single inning, beating the previous record held by Australia's Pat Cummins.

"It was probably the best day of my life again. To get a five-for on debut is a dream come true," Ahmed told the BBC.

"I have bowled better balls and not got wickets. To get Babar Azam out is a dream come true. He is a very good player.

"I liked the Rizwan wicket because I have been working hard on my leg-spin for the last two months with bowling coach Jeetan Patel. To get one to spin a little bit was great."

Having bowled out Pakistan for 216 in the second innings, England chased down target of 167 with ease.

England Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / Rehan Ahmed

