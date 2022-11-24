Referee who made controversial calls against Canada was previously suspended for corruption

In 2018, he was suspended for his role in a disgusting incident that occurred during a match between Tunisia and Mali. His performance on Wednesday pales in comparison to his past work.

Referee Janny Sikazwe of Zambia has contributed to an unfair result for the Canadian national team. Canada vs Belgium match witnessed the first penalty incident of the match in the 10th minute after a handball was given against Yannick Carrasco. Davies' shot was blocked by Thibaut Courtois denying Canada their first goal.

There was another penalty incident soon after when Canada's Tojan Buchanan was brought down by Jan Vertonghen inside the box after Eden Hazard's back pass went across to a Canadian player. However, a strange offside decision was made by the assistant referee, and VAR wasn't consulted. The third penalty incident in question was when Axel Witsel brought down Richie Laryea in the box in the 38th minute, however, once again, the referee decided against giving a spot kick.

Referee Sikazwe did not bother consulting VAR for the two subsequent penalties despite obvious fouls inside the box. The referee, it appears from the replays, should have whistled for both penalties.

A lot of people were left scratching their heads before the first half was over thanks to the news that had been spreading on Twitter about the referee.

In 2018, he was suspended for his role in a disgusting incident that occurred during a match between Tunisia and Mali. His performance today pales in comparison to his past work.

The controversial removal of Sikazwe from CAF
In that sanctioned game, the referee called it after 85 minutes. Undoubtedly impacting the game, he also declined to review a potential red card using VAR. After careful consideration, the African Football Federation (CAF) decided to suspend him.

Even before that, Sikazwe was implicated in match-fixing scandals involving the African Champions League match between Esperance and Primiero Agosto.

On Wednesday, Sikazwe evidently decided to not call two penalties in Canada's favor and Belgium got to score the opener just minutes after the second missed call.

This scandalous chapter adds up to the many mysterious scandals revolving around the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Could this referee play an even bigger role in the remainder of the tournament? If so, the entire world will be watching and ready to point out any more mistakes he makes against any national team.

