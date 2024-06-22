Referee made mistake with disallowed goal: Koeman

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman said the referee made a mistake in ruling out a goal for his side against France at the European Championship on Friday but added that both sides were happy with a point in their 0-0 Group D draw.

But Koeman said he has looked at images of the incident afterwards and strongly disagreed with English referee Anthony Taylor.

"The position of Dumfries is offside, that's true. But he isn't disturbing the goalkeeper. And when that does not happen then it's a legal goal in my opinion," the Dutch coach told a post-match press conference.

"Did they need five minutes to check it because it's so difficult? I don't understand this. He's not disturbing the goalkeeper," added Koeman.

But the goalless stalemate was a satisfactory outcome for both sides, he said.

The game fizzled out into a tepid ending, ensuring the two sides reached four points and will almost surely go through to the knockout stage

"Although I think that the goal should have stood, my takeaway from this is it is a fair result.

"I can accept this, although there were times during the game where we weren't up to scratch and that's probably due to the fact that we were up against a great opponent in France.

"But we have four points from two games and played against the big favourites. I would have signed up for that beforehand. I'm happy, I don't know about you," he asked reporters.

"Maybe you'll say the Dutch were boring and defensive, and that is allowed. But I had the feeling France were happy to leave the field with a point too."

Simons said there was no point arguing about the goal decision. "The VAR makes the decision, ultimately you can't do anything about it," the 21-year-old said.

"I can say something, but it won't change anything. It's the referee's choice, we have to move on."

He too seemed satisfied with the point.

"The most important thing was to give a good performance. We knew France's qualities and of course we wanted to win, but we took a point," Simons added.

A second half strike from Xavi Simons was chalked off because Denzel Dumfries, standing offside next to goalkeeper Mike Maignan, was penalised with the decision eventually confirmed by VAR after a lengthy delay.