Red-hot Green hits maiden T20 ton to keep Mumbai alive

Hindustan Times
21 May, 2023, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 08:51 pm

The win has kept Mumbai alive in the play-offs race, while Rajasthan Royals, who were also in contention, have been eliminated. Coming back to the match, Green smashed an unbeaten ton, which came in 47 deliveries, as Mumbai completed the 201 chase with two overs to spare. 

Photo: BCCI
Photo: BCCI

Cameron Green and Akash Madhwal emerged as match-winners as Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wins in the crucial IPL 2023 encounter at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. 

The win has kept Mumbai alive in the play-offs race, while Rajasthan Royals, who were also in contention, have been eliminated. Coming back to the match, Green smashed an unbeaten ton, which came in 47 deliveries, as Mumbai completed the 201 chase with two overs to spare. 

Rohit Sharma too showed good form and scored 56(37) before Nitish Reddy grabbed a stunner to bring an end to his stay in the middle. Earlier, Akash Madhwal led Mumbai's fightback and picked four wickets to restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad at 200/5. 

SRH, who were invited to bat first, put on a strong show as the new opening pair of Vivrant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal added 140 runs for the opening wicket. Both the batters were dismissed by Madhwal as Vivrant scored 69(47), while Mayank smashed 46-ball 83.

