Red Devils come from behind to beat Man City 2-1 to go third in Premier League

AFP
14 January, 2023, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2023, 08:36 pm

Photo: Twitter
Photo: Twitter

Marcus Rashford scored the winner as Manchester United came from behind to beat Manchester City 2-1 in a thrilling finale at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Both United goals came in the final 12 minutes as Erik ten Hag's side moved to within one point of their local rivals in the Premier League table after inflicting a damaging blow to City's hopes of retaining the title.

Football

Manchester Derby / manchester united

