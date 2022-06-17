Records tumble as England smash highest score in 50-over cricket

England have bettered their own record and amassed 498 for four in 50 overs against Netherlands in the first ODI in Amstelveen. It's the highest-ever team total in the history of ODIs. The previous best was 481 for six, also held by England. 498 is the highest team total in List A cricket as well, surpassing Surrey's 496 for four against Gloucestershire in 2007.

England had three centurions in an ODI innings - Phil Salt, Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler - for the first time. Although they lost Jason Roy early, Salt and Malan added 222 in 170 balls before the former got out for 122 off 93. It was Salt's maiden hundred in ODIs.

Malan became almost a spectator when Buttler walked out to bat and contributed only 39 in the 184-run partnership which came off just 15 overs.

Malan scored 125 off 109 balls. Buttler reached his hundred off 47 balls, his second-fastest. He had a chance to break AB de Villiers' record of the fastest 150 in ODIs but missed out narrowly. Nonetheless, he now has the second-fastest 150 in ODIs - off 65 balls.

Even Liam Livingstone got an opportunity to break another de Villiers record - the one of the fastest fifty - but eventually got it off 17 balls which is England's fastest. England were 174 for one after 25 overs but smashed 324 in the second half of the innings.

Buttler hit 14 sixes and seven fours en route to his magnificent 162 not out off 70 balls. Livingstone hit six fours and as many sixes in his 66 not out with a strike-rate of 300. It was only the fourth time in ODI history that a batter had a strike-rate of 300 facing 20 balls or more.