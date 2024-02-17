Records tumble as Australia women's team crush South Africa in one-off Test

Sports

AFP
17 February, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 05:42 pm

Related News

Records tumble as Australia women's team crush South Africa in one-off Test

Having beaten the hosts for the first time in ODIs and T20s during their tour, South Africa were hoping to go out on a high with a momentous Test win at Perth's WACA Ground.

AFP
17 February, 2024, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 05:42 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Australia thumped South Africa by an innings and 284 runs Saturday in the first-ever women's Test between the two countries, which saw records tumble.

Having beaten the hosts for the first time in ODIs and T20s during their tour, South Africa were hoping to go out on a high with a momentous Test win at Perth's WACA Ground.

But they were rocked by star player Marizanne Kapp being ruled out ill before the match started and Australia emphatically showed who was boss.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I'm very proud. It's been an amazing series," said Australia skipper Alyssa Healy.

"The white ball series was really hard fought at times and we were really tested but the way we continued to bounce back right throughout was really impressive.

"To come here to the WACA and finish like we did really caps off the Aussie summer for us, which is cool."

It was only South Africa's second Test match in a decade and captain Laura Wolvaardt admitted it had been a learning experience.

"All credit to Australia, we were pretty much outplayed in all facets of the game," she said. "But a great experience for us and we enjoyed the opportunity.

"I personally would love to," she added of wanting to play more red-ball cricket. "It was a huge challenge, but I think the girls really enjoyed themselves out there."

South Africa were bundled out for just 76 in 31.2 overs on a searing hot opening day after Healy won the toss and sent them into bat -- South Africa's lowest Test score.

Speedster Darcie Brown took 5-21 and allrounder Annabel Sutherland 3-19.

In reply, the hosts racked up a massive 575-9 before declaring with the highest total by a women's Test side.

The ominous score was spearheaded by an imperious 210 from 22-year-old Sutherland -- the fourth biggest women's score in Test cricket and at 248 balls the fastest double century.

South Africa put up stiffer resistance in their second innings with Delmi Tucker and Chloe Tryon both hitting 64, before the tail folded and they were out for 215 on day three.

Brown took 2-47 to claim seven for the game while player-of-the-match Sutherland picked up another two.

Cricket

Australia Women's Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

8h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

10h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Germany’s economy: All we need to know

Germany’s economy: All we need to know

Now | Videos
Navalny's death: West blames Putin

Navalny's death: West blames Putin

1h | Videos
Bangladesh has huge potential to serve as a shining example

Bangladesh has huge potential to serve as a shining example

1h | Videos
Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

Curd seller Ziaul Haque wins Ekushey Padak

3h | Videos