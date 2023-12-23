Records galore for Tigers in third New Zealand ODI

Bangladesh created history on Saturday in Napier by beating New Zealand in New Zealand for the first time after 18 failed attempts.

After bundling the hosts out for 98, Najmul Hossain Shanto's team romped to a nine-wicket win with 209 balls remaining.

It was New Zealand's lowest ODI total against Bangladesh and the third-lowest total against the Asian side by any team in this format. It was just the ninth time they folded for a sub-100 total.

98 by New Zealand was the lowest (all-out) total by any team against the Tigers outside Bangladesh in the 50-over format.

Bangladesh's nine-wicket win was their joint-biggest ODI win away from home in terms of wickets in hand.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib won the Player of the Match award for his three-wicket haul. Shoriful Islam and Soumya Sarkar got three wickets each and Mustafizur Rahman picked up the final wicket. It was the first time all ten wickets went to Bangladesh pacers in an away ODI and just the second time overall.