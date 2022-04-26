Records galore in DPL as Tamim, Bijoy share double century stand

Sports

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 03:31 pm

TBS Report
26 April, 2022, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2022, 03:31 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Anamul Haque Bijoy was Tamim Iqbal's opening partner in 41 innings in international cricket with the highest partnership being 158. They paired up once again in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League for Prime Bank Cricket Club.

In the previous match, the duo added 121 in 21.4 overs. Bijoy scored 52 and Tamim fell 10 short of a hundred. The latter was adjudged the player of the match as Prime Bank won by eight wickets. 

But Tamim didn't miss out in the next game. On Tuesday against Rupganj Tigers, the left-handed opener smashed a 77-ball-hundred.

Prime Bank were chasing 230 off 50 overs but it looked like Tamim and Bijoy were in a hurry to finish things off. Tamim reached his fifty off 57 balls and then accelerated. His second fifty came off only 20 balls.

In this match, Tamim touched the milestone of 10,000 List A runs. It was Tamim's 20th hundred in 50-over cricket. 

Bijoy was quick to catch up and eventually overtook Tamim (108 not out off 81).

En route to his 112 not out off 84, Bijoy created history. He became the first-ever batter in the history of DPL to score 1000 runs in a single season.

They stitched an unbroken 234 to register a 10-wicket win. 

Cricket

Tamim Iqbal / Anamul Haque Bijoy

