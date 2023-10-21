Record-breakers Engelbrecht, van Beek help Netherlands to 262 after early wobble

After being reduced to 91 for six, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek added 130, the highest partnership for the seventh wicket in the history of the World Cup.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Another rearguard action from the lower order helped the Netherlands overcome an early stutter and post a competitive 262 against Sri Lanka at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow in the 2023 World Cup.

After being reduced to 91 for six, Sybrand Engelbrecht and Logan van Beek added 130, the highest partnership for the seventh wicket in the history of the World Cup.

Engelbrecht, the former South African U-19 player, hit 70 off 82 balls. It was his maiden fifty in ODIs, after he made his international debut in the tournament at the age of 35.

Van Beek also scored a fifty and took the Dutch past the 250-run mark.

Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka, who took four wickets, was the pick of the bowlers for Sri Lanka.

 

