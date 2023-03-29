Record-breaker Shakib back on top with most wickets taken in T20Is

The left-arm off-spinner broke the back of the Ireland batting with 5-22 in his four overs during the 2nd T20I at Chattogram, his second-best T20I bowling figures.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

It's another day and another record broken by Shakib Al Hasan as Bangladesh's ace all-rounder now has the most number of wickets in T20I cricket.

The left-arm off-spinner broke the back of the Ireland batting with 5-22 in his four overs during the 2nd T20I at Chattogram, his second-best T20I bowling figures.

As a result, he overtook New Zealand fast bowler Tim Southee and now sits at the top with 136 wickets.

It's a three-way race between Shakib, Southee and Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan for the top spot.

Southee is on 134 wickets while Rashid Khan has 129 to his name.

The other active cricketers to have more than 100 wickets in the shortest format of the game are New Zealand's Ish Sodhi (114), Pakistan's Shadab Khan (101) and Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman (100).  

