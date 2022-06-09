Record beckons Tamim Iqbal amid T20 quandary

BSS
09 June, 2022
Last modified: 09 June, 2022, 06:57 pm

If he can score 435 runs in the whole series (in Test and ODI because he is not playing T20 cricket), he will be the first Bangladeshi batter to score 15000 runs in International cricket.

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal stands on the brink of some exciting personal milestones, which he could grab in the upcoming West Indies series.

Tamim has been in the headlines recently for all wrong reasons as he claimed to have been misquoted regarding his T20 International future. As it was widely reported that Tamim was not given the chance to speak about his T20 career, the BCB president Nazmul Hassan Papon reacted vehemently, saying that Tamim was contacted constantly in this regard.

The situation was such that Tamim had to come out with a facebook post to clear the air at a time when he was about to board a West Indies-bound flight.

However, Tamim has the chance to concentrate on his personal milestone in the West Indies, forgetting what happened regarding his T20 plan.

During the recent Test series against Sri Lanka, Tamim had the chance to become the first Bangladeshi batter to reach 5000 runs milestone but he missed out it as Mushfiqur Rahim grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

But Tamim could have achieved the feat in the second Test had he not got his first pair of ducks in a Test match in his career. He is now 19 runs away from the feat and it is highly likely that he could make those 19 runs to become the second Bangladeshi batter to reach the milestone of 5000 runs.

He is also 174 runs away from being the first Bangladeshi batter to reach 8000 runs in ODI cricket. Earlier, he became the first one from this country to complete 5000, 6000 and 7000 ODI runs.

If he can score 435 runs in the whole series (in Test and ODI because he is not playing T20 cricket), he will be the first Bangladeshi batter to score 15000 runs in International cricket.

But that is not the end. He is just one six away to hit 100 sixes in ODI cricket as the first Bangladeshi batter also.

