From receiving life threats to scoring in extra time, Morata finds shooting boots for sweet redemption

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2021, 01:52 pm

His wife and children were threatened by supporters in Seville and he complained of facing death threats before Monday's game, but he kept the confidence of coach Luis Enrique in the round of 16.

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Spain striker Alvaro Morata enjoyed sweet redemption by helping fire his side to a 5-3 win over Croatia after extra time on Monday to reach the quarter-finals of Euro 2020 in an enthralling match laced with drama and storylines.

Alvaro Morata of Spain has had a rollercoaster tournament thus far. He wasted goalscoring opportunities against Sweden and Poland including a missed penalty against Sweeden. 

His wife and children were threatened by supporters in Seville and he complained of facing death threats before Monday's game, but he kept the confidence of coach Luis Enrique in the round of 16.

With Croatia staging a late comeback to make it 3-3 in regulation time on Monday, it was Morata's opportunity to repay the faith of his manager in extra time.

The Spanish striker gave those people a hard slap right on their faces by scoring a goal in extra time. 

The Juventus number 9 scored in the 100th minute and made it 4-3. Later on, Spain won the match by 5-3.

It was the 99th minute on the clock. Alvaro Morata brought the ball down with his right foot and hammered a magnificent shot into the net with his left.

Teammates and staff leaping off the bench in ever-expanding circles of joy. It was truly a redemption for Morata who saw both sides of the coin within a matter of few days.
 

