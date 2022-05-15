'This really hurts. Doesn't feel real': Gilchrist, Vaughan and other legends devastated at Andrew Symonds' shock death

The cricket fraternity was left in shock as news emerged that former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds lost his life in a car crash that took place at Saturday night. He was aged 46. As per reports, the accident took place at the outskirts of Townsville after Symonds' car rolled off the road.

Soon after the news broke out, several cricketers took to Twitter to mourn the passing away of the ex-Australia star. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar shared a heartfelt note on Twitter and remembered the bond the duo shared on and off the pitch.

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

Besides, former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood condoled the sad news of Symonds' demise, calling the news devastating.

Devastating news! Condolences to Andrew Symonds family, Thoughts & prayers with the family and friends! — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) May 15, 2022

Symonds was an integral part of the Australian unit, which had won consecutive World Cups in 2003 and 2007. Tributes immediately poured in from his former teammates, including Adam Gilchrist, Damien Fleming and Jason Gillespie.

Think of your most loyal, fun, loving friend who would do anything for you. That's Roy. 💔😞 — Adam Gilchrist (@gilly381) May 15, 2022

This is so devastating 😞

Roy was So much fun to be around

Our Thoughts are with Symonds family #RIPRoy— Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) May 14, 2022

Horrendous news to wake up to.

Utterly devastated. We are all gonna miss you mate.☹️ #RIPRoy— Jason Gillespie 🌱 (@dizzy259) May 14, 2022

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who shared the pitch with Symonds also mourned the demise of the ex-cricketer.

Symonds represented Australia in 26 Tests and was considered one of the best players in the limited over formats of the game, most notably in ODIs. In the 50-over format, the all-rounder had made 198 appearances for his country in which he accumulated over 5000 runs and 133 wickets. Symonds' death is the third in the space of few months after spin legend Shane Warne and Rod Marsh passed away earlier this year in March due to heart attacks.