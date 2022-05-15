'This really hurts. Doesn't feel real': Gilchrist, Vaughan and other legends devastated at Andrew Symonds' shock death

Sports

Hindustan Times
15 May, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 15 May, 2022, 08:48 am

Soon after the news broke out, several cricketers took to Twitter to mourn the passing away of the ex-Australia star. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar shared a heartfelt note on Twitter and remembered the bond the duo shared on and off the pitch.

The cricket fraternity was left in shock as news emerged that former Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds lost his life in a car crash that took place at Saturday night. He was aged 46. As per reports, the accident took place at the outskirts of Townsville after Symonds' car rolled off the road.

Soon after the news broke out, several cricketers took to Twitter to mourn the passing away of the ex-Australia star. Former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar shared a heartfelt note on Twitter and remembered the bond the duo shared on and off the pitch.

Besides, former all-rounder Azhar Mahmood condoled the sad news of Symonds' demise, calling the news devastating.

Symonds was an integral part of the Australian unit, which had won consecutive World Cups in 2003 and 2007. Tributes immediately poured in from his former teammates, including Adam Gilchrist, Damien Fleming and Jason Gillespie.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan, who shared the pitch with Symonds also mourned the demise of the ex-cricketer.

Symonds represented Australia in 26 Tests and was considered one of the best players in the limited over formats of the game, most notably in ODIs. In the 50-over format, the all-rounder had made 198 appearances for his country in which he accumulated over 5000 runs and 133 wickets. Symonds' death is the third in the space of few months after spin legend Shane Warne and Rod Marsh passed away earlier this year in March due to heart attacks.

