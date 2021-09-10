‘Really excited about our new signing’ – ‘Apie’ de Villiers’ humorous picture with Virat Kohli grabs eyeballs

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicketkeeper-batter AB de Villiers will be soon seen back in action for the team in the second half of the IPL 2021. The South African batter has reached UAE with his family for the tournament. However, something that has intrigued his fans is his recent Instagram post.

AB de Villiers posted a picture on his official Instagram account with RCB skipper Virat Kohli. The picture grabbed the attention of users as the Proteas superstar's face has been replaced with that of an ape. De Villiers also gave a fitting caption to the post wherein he wrote: "Really excited about our new signing, Apie de Villiers." This smart and thoughtful caption was liked by his fans and followers as they reacted to the post in large numbers.

AB de Villiers also added a follow-up comment and wrote: "In memory of all my friends who calls me Ape de Villiers." No doubt that the picture was an instant hit as it grabbed the attention of many. Fans flooded in with comments as they seemed to have liked the funny picture. Both Kohli and De Villiers share a good bond with each other which is often witnessed during the times of the IPL. And a glimpse of both of them together is always a treat, especially for the RCB fans.

AB de Villiers recently joined the RCB camp for the UAE leg of IPL 2021

The second leg of the IPL is all set to commence from September 19 in the UAE. The batting maestro De Villiers recently landed in the UAE to join the RCB camp for the remainder of the season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore franchise took it to their official Twitter account to announce the arrival of the Proteas batter. They wrote: "Our excitement levels just went [email protected] has joined the team.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #ABHasArrived."

RCB had a splendid start to their campaign in the Indian leg. Unlike every year, the side has looked pretty dominant in the league this time around andhas registered five victories from the seven matches so far. AB de Villiers has been a pivotal aspect of RCB and has single-handedly won matches for the team. Heading into the remainder of IPL 2021, his contributions will be important for the team.

Source: CricTracker