Realistic Germany hope win over Costa Rica will be good enough

Sports

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 08:20 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 08:27 am

Related News

Realistic Germany hope win over Costa Rica will be good enough

The four-times champions must bag the three points if they are to have any chance of advancing.

Reuters
01 December, 2022, 08:20 am
Last modified: 01 December, 2022, 08:27 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Germany are not eyeing any high score in their final World Cup Group E match against Costa Rica on Thursday but are just hoping a simple win will be enough to carry them into the next round.

The four-times champions must bag the three points if they are to have any chance of advancing, and will simultaneously be getting updates on the other match between Spain and Japan that will decide the final standings.

Victory over Costa Rica, who lost 7-0 in their opener to Spain, coupled with a win for Spain against Japan, would see the Germans progress to the round of 16 along with the Spaniards.

A draw between Spain and Japan however, or even a win for the Asians, would take the equation to goal difference.

"I think against Costa Rica we will be a lot of the time in the opponents' box compared to our game against Spain and there it will come down to how we play in the box," attacking midfielder Thomas Mueller told a news conference on Tuesday.

"We have a lot humility. We have one point and minus one goal difference so there is no reason to be really euphoric."

The Germans suffered a shock 2-1 opening loss to Japan before snatching a 1-1 draw against Spain thanks to forward Niclas Fuellkrug's late equaliser to stay alive.

"But we still have the chance to advance and show the football world what we have," he said.

With simultaneous kickoffs for the final matches, the Germans will have one eye on Spain, hoping qualification will not come down to goal difference.

"It is important to simultaneously monitor the other game because you can adapt your strategy a bit accordingly," said Mueller.

"We want to play the best game we can and win it but I do not think you can say that an 8-0 is a realistic concept at a World Cup."

Asked whether Fuellkrug's goal against the Spaniards was a turning-point for their tournament, Mueller, playing in his fourth World Cup, said: "We will need more golden moments that are required for such a tournament process."

As for World Cup novice Fuellkrug, who at 29 made his debut days before the World Cup, that goal was not going to derail his focus.

"It was still only a 1-1 but it gives us energy," Fuellkrug said. "The work continues. We have to be realistic. We are in a situation that we can advance but it is not all in our hands."

FIFA World Cup 2022 / Football

Germany football team / Costa rica football team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

On one side of the cafe is a super shop where a customer can find all things affordable. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Honest Cafe: Where the customers also share the profit

15m | Panorama
The ‘khepwalas’ appear to be targeting the apps themselves, so users are forced to commute on informal contracts. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Why are riders accepting trips and not showing up?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Sharier Khan

Banking, the Shibram way

23h | Satire
Complex and lengthy environmental and social safeguard reviews are sometimes more stringent than those adopted by the Bank’s wealthy shareholders in their own countries. Photo: Reuters

Rebooting the World Bank

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

Autorickshaw in Munshiganj painted in colours of Argentina flag

9h | Videos
Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

Japan's soccer fans clean up stadium after thrilling upset win in World Cup

10h | Videos
Bhediya movie review

Bhediya movie review

10h | Videos
World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

World Cup gossip with Srabonno Towhida episode 4

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

4
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

5
Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Russian shipbuilders hiring Bangladeshis for the first time

6
Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending
Economy

Central bank to look into Islami Bank lending