Real reclaim top spot with 3-0 win at Girona

Sports

Reuters
01 October, 2023, 07:25 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 07:30 am

Related News

Real reclaim top spot with 3-0 win at Girona

Real moved on to 21 points from eight games, one ahead of Barcelona, who beat Sevilla 1-0 at home on Friday. Girona dropped to third.

Reuters
01 October, 2023, 07:25 am
Last modified: 01 October, 2023, 07:30 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid outclassed Girona 3-0 on Saturday to return to the top of the LaLiga standings, thanks to goals from Joselu, Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham.

Real moved on to 21 points from eight games, one ahead of Barcelona, who beat Sevilla 1-0 at home on Friday. Girona dropped to third.

Girona made a strong start and could have scored twice in the first five minutes, as Yangel Herrera directed a header over the bar from close range before Viktor Tsyhankov headed an effort onto the post.

After weathering the hosts' dominant opening spell, Real took the lead in the 17th minute through Joselu's simple finish following Bellingham's delightful cross with the outside of his foot.

Tchouameni doubled Real's lead four minutes later when he cleverly wriggled free of his marker before rising highest to head Toni Kroos's corner into the net.

Bellingham should have scored in the 28th minute after he raced clear on goal, but his tame effort was excellently kept out by Girona keeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Kroos also tested Gazzaniga just before halftime, letting fly with a spectacular volley that was tipped over the bar by the Argentine.

Girona did not give up and continued to push forward after the break, almost scoring when Aleix Garcia crossed for Herrera, whose downward header bounced up and over the bar.

Their resistance was snuffed out in the 71st minute when Joselu's looping pass found Bellingham, who deftly steered home a volley to score his seventh goal in all competitions for Real and wrap up the win.

"I feel very good. I have freedom of movement and I'm enjoying football. Whenever I put on this shirt I always try to do my best," said Bellingham.

Real will also be buoyed by the performance of Vinicius Jr., who looked lively in his first start since returning from a thigh muscle injury, before being taken off in the 68th minute.

"It was a solid, convincing game. We defended well, we knew they could cause damage with the ball, they are a team that plays good football, it was important to defend well and we did that," coach Carlo Ancelotti told Real Madrid TV.

His side suffered a setback after a moment of madness from Nacho in added time as the defender leapt in with a high tackle on Portu, which was initially punished with a yellow card but overturned to red following a VAR review.

"Ancelotti is a gentleman. He told me he didn't understand Nacho's reaction at 0-3... He asked us for forgiveness. It's a tackle that doesn't make sense, with the result and with a minute left," Girona coach Michel Sanchez told DAZN.

Girona face Cadiz next Saturday and Real travel to Italy to face Serie A champions Napoli in the Champions League on Tuesday before a home match against Osasuna next Saturday.

Football

real madrid / LaLiga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The price back to the normal range is possible if the corporations who control the feed market reduce the feed and chick prices. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Will eggs ever return to its 'normal' price?

3h | Features
Photo &amp; Coffee Sketch: Touseful Isalm

A coffee conversation with Rumi

19h | Features
Photo: Collected

The top 3 smartwatches of 2023: A glimpse into the future

1d | Brands
In the Nannu Market area in Mirpur 11, there are 35 such shops that provide clothes-fitting services like shortening of pants, tightening of sleeves and shirts, and so on. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

How former RMG workers reinvent themselves as fitting tailors

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Fugitive founder of crypto hedge fund arrested in Singapore

Fugitive founder of crypto hedge fund arrested in Singapore

54m | TBS Economy
Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

Shakib-Tamim: From best friends to bitter enemies

14h | TBS SPORTS
Many urban workers are moving to villages

Many urban workers are moving to villages

15h | TBS Stories
How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

How China is reaping the benefits of war without adding fuel to the fire?

16h | TBS World