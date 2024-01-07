Real Madrid will be patient with Guler, says Ancelotti

Sports

AFP
07 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 06:33 pm

Related News

Real Madrid will be patient with Guler, says Ancelotti

The Turkey international made an impressive first appearance at Aranda de Duero, nearly six months after his move to Santiago Bernabeu from Super Lig club Fenerbahce. Guler suffered a series of injuries since penning a six-year deal for a reported transfer fee of 20 million euros ($21.88 million).

AFP
07 January, 2024, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 07 January, 2024, 06:33 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Real Madrid will not rush things with Turkish attacking midfielder Arda Guler, manager Carlo Ancelotti said after the 18-year-old made his long-awaited debut for the Spanish giants in their 3-1 win over Arandina in the Copa del Rey on Saturday.

The Turkey international made an impressive first appearance at Aranda de Duero, nearly six months after his move to Santiago Bernabeu from Super Lig club Fenerbahce. Guler suffered a series of injuries since penning a six-year deal for a reported transfer fee of 20 million euros ($21.88 million).

The LaLiga leaders cruised into the last 16 with the win against Arandina.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Guler performed well for an hour. It was important for him to get used to playing with the team. He will gradually build up his fitness level and intensity," Ancelotti told reporters.

"We have to be patient with him, but he showed his quality in the first half. It's important that he's back.

"He has personality and character, and that's good. He has good quality with his left foot, but character is an important aspect to do well at Real Madrid."

Madrid next host rivals Atletico Madrid in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday.

Football

Carlo Ancelotti / real madrid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Nayem Ali

When cacophony faded into quietness

47m | Features
Foundry owners claim that no one in the country can match the work of Kaliganj or Boroitola’s work in making propellers. Photo caption: Rajib Dhar

Low demand, high woes: A shrinking propeller business

7h | Panorama
Over the past few days since Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri’s death, Israeli forces intensified their bombing of the Gaza Strip and told civilians to leave a refugee camp in the north of the Palestinian enclave. Photo: Reuters

Israel-Hamas War pushing the Middle East to a regional war

7h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Nadim Sani: Where is the man who gave us 'Manik Bhai's Salam Nin'

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

Ship-breaking industry saw decade’s lowest imports in 2023

22m | Videos
Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

Polling held peacefully in Shariyatpur, counting underway

57m | Videos
Sheikh Hasina - hopeful to form the government again

Sheikh Hasina - hopeful to form the government again

2h | Videos
The reaction of celebrities by voting

The reaction of celebrities by voting

2h | Videos