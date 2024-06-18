Real Madrid to unleash Mbappe on La Liga at Real Mallorca

Sports

AFP
18 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 07:13 pm

Related News

Real Madrid to unleash Mbappe on La Liga at Real Mallorca

France captain Mbappe could then play his first home game for the holders against Real Valladolid a week later.

AFP
18 June, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 07:13 pm
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

Kylian Mbappe could make his Real Madrid debut against Real Mallorca on the weekend of August 17-18 after La Liga announced the Spanish top-flight schedule for next season on Tuesday.

France captain Mbappe could then play his first home game for the holders against Real Valladolid a week later.

Madrid's bitter rivals Barcelona begin their campaign at Valencia in new coach Hansi Flick's first league game in charge.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The highly-anticipated Clasicos between Madrid and Barcelona will take place at the end of October and mid-May.

Madrid finish the season at home against Real Sociedad with Barca making the trip to Athletic Bilbao on the weekend of May 24-25.

Football

Kylian Mbappe / real madrid / LaLiga

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

2h | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

2h | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

5h | Features
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

1d | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

1d | Videos